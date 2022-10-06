Karbala: Greek Tourists visit Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- Tourists from Greece visited the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala, Iraq.

Visiting different sections of the mausoleum, the 24 Greek men and women said they were amazed at the beauty of its Islamic architecture, Noon news agency reported.

They also toured the museum of the Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine.

Later, in a meeting with Ala al-Ziaeddin, the Astan’s deputy secretary general, they learned event the event of Karbala.

They also were briefed on the humanitarian activities and services provided by the Astan in different areas.

Babis Bizas, head of the group, said they were surprised to see the major construction projects of the Astan.

Ziaeddin hailed the group’s visit and hoped such visit will increase in the future as Karbala and the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) belong to the whole world and all cultures.

