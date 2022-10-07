English
UN: Three quarters of Yemen’s population need help

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations announced that the number of people who need help in Yemen has increased by 13 percent this year compared to last year.

In a report announcing this news, the United Nations Office of Humanitarian Affairs stated: “The total number of people who need help in Yemen has reached 23 million four hundred thousand people, or about three quarters of the country’s population of 30 million.”

This report states: “Yemeni people are suffering from the effects of war, economic crisis and closure of public services, so that conflicts in this country in 2021 will cause damage to civilians, increase displacement and closure of public services, and finally, the increase in humanitarian needs has led Yemen to economic collapse.”

In its report, the United Nations also stated: “The houses of about 57 percent of those who returned to their homes, and 44 percent of the families that were not displaced, were destroyed and in need of repair. Most of them also face problems in managing the expenses of non-food items. In addition, access to drinking water is limited, and one third of households collect drinking water from unsafe sources, and only 25% of them have access to water at home.”

