Aljazeera: End of Yemen’s truce leaves civilians afraid dark days are back

SHAFAQNA-Aljazeera reported that when it became apparent earlier this week that the United Nations-brokered six-month truce that had significantly reduced hostilities on Yemen’s front lines would not immediately be renewed, civilians immediately resorted to tried and trusted coping mechanisms.

Petrol stations were full; fuel supplies may be stable, but Yemenis have learned the hard way that they have to be prepared.

“I wasn’t worried about petrol throughout the ceasefire as it was available in all petrol stations,” Mokhtar Saleh, a 25-year-old minibus driver in Sanaa, told Al Jazeera. “But when I heard about the failure of the truce renewal, I darted to the station to fill up my bus.”

Saleh was worried. No fuel means no work. And in a country like Yemen, already impoverished before the conflict started, there are few safety nets.

“If the petrol tank of my vehicle is empty, my four children and I will go to bed with empty stomachs,” he said. “This is my sole source of income, and the resumption of the war will bring us hunger.

