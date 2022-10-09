Saudi “Downtown”; New plan to compete with large cities in the world

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia announced launching of a company called “Downtown” in order to build 12 small and medium towns in this country like what now exists in New York, London, and Dubai.

This company aims to build and develop urban centers and various modern tourism places across this country.

Based on what Saudi officials have announced, this company will provide new investment opportunities in business, marketing, tourism, amusement and housing sectors through developing the infrastructures of cities and reinforcing strategic partnerships with the private sector and investors.

The Saudi Downtown Company will resume its activities to launch modern projects in 12 cities such as Madinah, Alkhabar, Al-Ahsa, Najran, Jizan, Hail, Albahah, Arar, Taif, Dumeh Al-Jandal and Tabuk.

The new Saudi company intends to develop more than ten million square meters of planned projects based on modern characteristics adopted from the spirit of regions in Saudi Arabia and its local culture and urban texture by taking into account the use of the newest standards.

Saudi Arabia has announced that the public investment fund of this country looks for reinforcing the process of trade and investment in different cities through launching Downtown projects. It aims to increase their attraction and strengthen their positive effect on local economy of this country.

Creating tourism attractions and providing new opportunities for the private sector companies as well as creating job opportunities for citizens are other purposes for launching this company.