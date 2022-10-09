Fureidis; A fertile village in Palestine +Photos

SHAFAQNA- “Fureidis” has protected its residents against sacrifices and homelessness and has not witnessed revengeful acts of Israelis like most of the cities and villages in Palestine.

In the middle of Nakba catastrophe in 1948, residents of Fureidis ensured that the balance of power was not for their benefit. Hence, because of fear of genocide, they decided to surrender without war and bloodshed.

Fureidis is an Arab town in the Haifa District that is located at the foot of Mount Carmel located about 3 kilometers east of the Mediterranean Sea.

Name of Fureidis derives from the term garden, i.e., paradise. This name is due to fertile lands of this village, because it is well-known owing to the grape and fruit gardens. Some other say that this name derives from a Romanian officer called Berdoues.

The reason for not doing genocide of residents in Fureidis by Israel regime was signing the letter of arms delivery and surrendering against the Jews- according to what has been mentioned in Hebrew sources.

“Nakba” is an Arabic word that means catastrophe, a term that refers to the Arab-Israeli war of 1948 which was finally led to Israel’s establishment and wandering of more than 800,000 Palestinians. Each year on 15 May, Palestinians commemorate this day as Palestinian catastrophe by holding protests and gatherings to not forget the right that was taken away from them despite that they do not have a pleasant memory of it.