HRW: India is increasingly using abusive punishments against Muslims

India is using abusive punishments against Muslims

SHAFAQNA-Report by Human Rights Watch has shown that India is increasingly using abusive punishments against Muslims.

States that are ruled by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have witnessed Islamophobic crimes like the demolishing of Muslim homes without legal authorisation and recently, a public beating of Muslim men.

Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch noted that authorities in different Indian states were “carrying out violence” where officials were neglecting and disrespecting the rules of law.

“…(they) are sending a message to the public that Muslims can be discriminated against and attacked,” she said.

Source : thenews

