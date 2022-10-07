English
UN rejects debate on treatment of Uyghur Muslims

SHAFAQNA-The UN Human Rights Council rejected a Western-led motion to hold a debate about alleged human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region after a UNreport found possible crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslims.

The United States and allies last month presented the first draft decision targeting China to the UN’s top rights body, seeking as a bare minimum a discussion on Xinjiang.

The move came after former UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet released her long-delayed Xinjiang report, citing possible crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the far-western region.

Western countries thought that by going no further than simply seeking to talk about the findings, they would be able to muster up enough support against blocking it from the agenda.

 

