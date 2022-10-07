Amnesty International’s annual report: “Taliban seeks to eliminate Afghan women from social life through intimidation and threats.”

SHAFAQNA- In a new report which has evaluated the one-year treatment of the Taliban government against women and female activists in Afghanistan, Amnesty International says that the Taliban is trying to spread a “culture of intimidation and threats” with “systematic attacks” to erase women and girls from the social life.

Amnesty International has stated in its annual report that many of the current policies of the Taliban, which are aimed at “expanding violent behavior” against women and girls in the areas under the control of this group, are in the first period of this group’s rule.

Many of the draconian laws imposed by the Taliban between 1996 and 2001 now perpetuate a “culture of fear” that restricts women in even the most everyday aspects of social life.

Amnesty International has interviewed ten women’s rights activists inside and outside Afghanistan to prepare this report.

Several activists interviewed by this organization have noted that the attention and concern of the current Taliban leaders about the group’s international image is one of the things that has made the current Taliban government different from the group’s 1990s era.

Before the Taliban took over, Afghanistan had four female ministers and one female governor, and more than 20 of the country’s 34 provinces had female deputy governors. Women constituted more than 20% of civil servants. A number of ambassadors were women. There were a number of police, military, and security women, and women who served as judges, prosecutors, and defense lawyers.

Since the return of the Taliban, women have been excluded from the political decision-making process at almost all levels. No woman was assigned to a management position in the Taliban government, and no woman was invited to the meeting of the Taliban’s “great scholars” in Kabul.

Source: Shafaqna Persian