First ancient dam in Iraq registered in World Heritage List

SHAFAQNA- The Archeology Department of Iraq’s Diyala Province announced the registration of Al-Azim Ancient Dam in the World Heritage List, which is the first Iraqi dam to be registered in this list.

Ahmad Abdul Jabbar, the director of Diyala Province Archeology Department, stated: “The registration of Al-Azim Ancient Dam in the World Heritage List in irrigation projects was done with the joint cooperation of the Department of Archeology and the Ministry of Water Resources of Iraq, which is unprecedented in its kind.”

Abdul Jabbar said: “The registration of Al-Azim Dam was done at the 73rd meeting of the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID) this October in the city of Adelaide located in southern Australia.”

He clarified: “The ancient Al-Azim dam is located in the vicinity of the new Al-Azim dam, which was the source of water for Diyala and Salahuddin agricultural lands from the 4th century to the 12th century.”

Al-Azim Ancient Dam is one of the most important ancient sites of Diyala province and a proof to the development and progress of dam engineering in ancient Iraq.”

The ancient Al-Azim Dam was built on the Al-Azim River with a height of 4 meters and a length of 450 meters between two mountains located in Hamreen.

