Largest gate of the Grand Mosque to be named after former Saudi King [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, Head of Saudi affairs of the two holy shrines, announced the King’s order to name the 100th door of the Grand Mosque after “The Door of King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz”.

Al-Sudais said that this order is in line with Saudi efforts to serve the Two Holy Mosques and its pilgrims through development projects and providing a digital service system.

This door is the largest door in the world, so that its height reaches 51 meters and the size of its arches is estimated to be 19.6 meters, and in addition, the height of each of the two minarets of this gate reaches 137.5 meters.

One of the distinctive features of this area is its modern architecture and Islamic decorative arts. It should be mentioned that the number of gates of the Grand Mosque is 125 doors, and more than 475 employees work there.

Source: Shafaqna Persian