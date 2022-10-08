World Cup 2022: Huge impact on Persian Gulf waters

SHAFAQNA- Qatar is going to need at least 10,000 litres of water every day for each of its stadium pitches in World Cup. Based in a region with virtually no access to fresh water, it is going to rely on desalination – the practice of de-brining saltwater so it is drinkable.

It seems like an elegant solution – but the problem is that desalination, which is projected to boom by 37% across the Persian Gulf region in the next five years, has huge environmental costs, in terms of the fossil fuels used to carry out the process, and the marine environment. But without it, how can the arid region possibly quench its thirst?

Forty-three per cent of the world’s desalination capacity comes from Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) countries. Despite the scarcity of water, the GCC are among the highest consumers of it in the world, and heavily dependent on desalination plants.

The United Arab Emirates has one of the highest per capita water consumption rates in the world, with people using roughly 500 litres a day – 50% above the global average.

Source: theguardian

