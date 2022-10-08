Turkey: Milad-un-Nabi celebrations held at Istanbul Mosques [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Mosques in Istanbul hosted Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations ahead of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). A large number of people attended the ceremonies at mosques in Turkey’s largest city on Friday, TRT Arabic reported.

The programs included recitation of the Holy Quran, religious speeches delivered by Muslim clerics, recitation of supplications, eulogies and religious songs.

The Sultan Ahmed Mosque (also known as the blue Mosque), Suleymaniye Mosque, Fatih Mosque and Camlica Mosque were among those hosting the events.

People attending the Fatih Mosque celebration received gifts from the Fatih District’s municipality upon leaving the mosque. There were similar celebrations organized in cities in other parts of Turkey.

Source: IQNA

