USA: 7th Muslim Film Festival in Milwaukee

SHAFAQNA- The 7th Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival is set to run from October 20-23 at the historic Oriental Theatre.

“It’s the idea of using art in various forms to engage people around topics that are important—not just for the Muslim community but the broader community,” explained Janan Najeeb, president of the festival’s founding sponsor, the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, Wisconsin Muslim Journal reported.

“Art has a reach that lectures, book clubs and other forms don’t have. There are people who might not feel comfortable coming to a Muslim establishment, but they will come to a public venue like a movie theatre.”

The Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival is being organized by the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition (MMWC), an organization dedicated to helping the local community gain a more accurate understanding of Islam in the Greater Milwaukee area.

Source: ABNA

