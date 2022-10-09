US & Taliban hold meeting in Qatar

SHAFAQNA-US officials reportedly met with members of the Taliban in Doha on Saturday for the first time since Washington assassinated Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri.

According to the media report, the US was represented by the CIA’s Deputy Director David Cohen and Washington’s State Department’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West.

The interim Afghan government’s delegation was represented by head of intelligence, Abdul Haq Wasiq.

The latest meeting came just months after the US carried out an air raid in Afghanistan that killed Al Zawahiri.

The Taliban repeatedly said its administration had no knowledge of his presence, while the US accused the acting government of violating the 2020 Doha Agreement.

The agreement, signed in Doha under the Donald Trump administration, stipulated that the US will withdraw its forces on the condition that the Taliban halt its support for terrorist groups.

