English
International Shia News Agency

UK:Thousands raised for reconstruction of Masjid-e-Rizwan in Blackburn

0
reconstruction of Masjid-e-Rizwan in Blackburn
SHAFAQNA- Some £24,000 was raised for reconstruction of Blackburn’s mosque.

The event at the Masjid-e-Rizwan in Newton Street was hailed a huge success by organisers who said £24,000 was raised with participation of some 2,000 people to help with renovations.

Asif Naik, president for Masjid-E-Rizwan, said: “This is a moment in time, a day to remember for Masjid-E-Rizwan, where everyone got together, from the local community, schools and businesses.

“Everyone enjoyed the food, activities and the social gathering, and it was amazing to see so many children enjoying themselves.

“The money raised was amazing, but the biggest achievement here is how the community came together to support and have fun.”

The fun day was supported by neighbouring primary school St. Thomas’.

Headteacher, Miss Arshad was accompanied by eight children from the school and her deputy, to help fundraise and run the stalls.

Miss Arshad said: “Thank you to Mr Naik and the team for involving our children in the community event raising money for the mosque project.

“The day was a huge success, bringing people from various communities together to celebrate the family fun day. Thank you from everyone at St Thomas.”

In 2019 trustees of the Kokni Muslim Association were given planning permission to rebuild and extend the mosque.

The estimated cost of the renovations is said to be upwards of £800,000, funded by private donations, and the new mosque will accommodate 450 worshippers.

People can still donate to the cause by visiting its Total Giving page.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK: Islamophobia on the rise according to Muslim Scholar

asadian

UK: Muslims in Leicester celebrate birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

asadian

England: Vandalism of Bournemouth Islamic Centre leads to more security measures

asadian

Arab countries urge the UK not to move embassy to Al-Quds

asadian

UK: Liz Truss appointed as PM

asadian

UK: Plymouth woman accepts Islam after reading holy Quran four times

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.