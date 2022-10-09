English
Afghanistan: Kabul residents have no local access to drinking water

Kabul Residents

SHAFAQNA-Kabul residents who live in PD1 and PD2 say they do not have access to drinking water.

They said that they have been dealing with this issue for several months and asked the authorities to address their concerns.

“We haven’t had water for almost three to four months. We have a lot of issues regarding water. We even buy water from private tankers or get it from the mosque. People face a lot of issues here,” said Masoud, a Kabul resident.

“A water tap is not available in our home. After two to three days, the water tap comes, and we fill up from here,” said Samira, a Kabul resident.

“Women have a lot of problems. They must carry bottles to bring water. They go for 500 meters, or almost a kilometer, to bring water here,” said Taj Mohammad, a Kabul resident.

