Global food costs decline

SHAFAQNA-A measure of world food commodity costs fell for the sixth month in a row in September.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization’s Food Price Index averaged 136.3 points last month, down 1.1% from August but still 5.5% higher than September 2021 and just above the January reading of 135.6 points.

FAO’s index of food grain prices rose 1.5% in August, led by a 2.2% increase in wheat prices that resulted in part from “heightened uncertainty” about exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea exports and dry conditions in the United States and Argentina.

Source : agri-pulse

