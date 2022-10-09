English
Pope urges world not to forget danger of nuclear war

SHAFAQNA- “We should not forget the danger of nuclear war that menaced the world right at that time”, Pope Francis said.

At the conclusion of the Eucharistic Celebration for the canonization of Bishop Giovanni Battista Scalabrini and Artemide Zatti, Pope Francis stressed that  “Why don’t we learn from history”? asked the Pope, noting that “even at that moment, there were conflicts and huge tensions, but the way of peace was chosen”.

Pope Francis then turned his thoughts to Thailand, where three days ago, “a mad act of violence took place”. “With deep emotion, I entrust their lives to the Father, especially the little children and their families”, said the Pope.

