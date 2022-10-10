Afghans protest in 96 cities around the world to stop “Hazara Genocide in Afghanistan”+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- After the terrorist attack on the Kaj school in the west of Kabul, which killed and wounded more than a hundred students, mostly Hazara girls, the Afghans protested against the genocide of Hazaras in Afghanistan with the presence of all Afghan ethnic groups in 96 countries.

Afghan citizens in US, Australia, Canada, Germany, New Zealand, Indonesia and many other countries gathered on Saturday, October 8th, and protested against what they call the “Genocide of the Hazaras”.

Footage posted on social media shows hundreds of protesters taking to the streets in Washington DC, Sydney, Berlin and other cities.

According to the list published by the protesters, these protests are currently being held in 96 cities in different countries of the world.

The protesters want the “Genocide of the Hazaras” to be recognized and the perpetrators to be prosecuted.

So far, dozens of domestic and international figures, including politicians, artists and writers, have joined the campaign to end violence in Afghanistan, especially against the Hazaras.

The hashtag “#StopHazaraGenocide ” has been shared 7 million times on the Twitter.

It should be noted that the protests against the “Genocide of the Hazaras” rose after the suicide attack on the Kaj educational center in the west of Kabul, and now it has become global.

Followings are the images of the presence of hundreds of Afghans in protest against the systematic killing of Hazaras in different cities of the world.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com