International Shia News Agency

Video: Birth anniversary of Prophet (PBUH) in Hagia Sophia Mosque

Birth of Prophet in Hagia Sophia

SHAFAQNA- The Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey was the scene of a big ceremony today (Saturday) on the occasion of the Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday anniversary.

This mosque was used as a church for 916 years, but it was converted into a mosque two years ago. Erdoğan again turned this place, which was a religious tourist site, into a mosque and offered prayers there.

The birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is equal to 12 Rabi’ Ul-Awwal in the year 53 (Aam ul-Fil) before the Hijrah, according to the narrations of Sunnis. The Prophet (PBUH) was born in the city of Mecca.

