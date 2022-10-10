Turkish page of International Media Center launched from Imam Hussain (AS)

SHAFAQNA-The International Media Center of Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine announced the launch of its new Turkish page alongside the existing pages in Arabic, English, French and Urdu.

The Turkish language aims to deliver the message of Imam Hussain, peace be upon him, and the principles of the Ahlulbayt, peace be upon them, to the Turkish-speaking communities.

The launch of the new Turkish site is an absolute necessity for the requirements of the era in which modern technology controls almost everything, and it is an important addition to the Arabic, English, French and Urdu languages ​​available on the IMC website.

Visit new Turkish page: www.imhussain.com/turkey

