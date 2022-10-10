UK: Muslims in Bolton celebrate Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) birthday

SHAFAQNA-Muslims in Bolton celebrated the birthday of holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through a faith walk on October 9.

Some Muslims travelled all the way from America, Scotland, Birmingham, and Coventry to join in the faith walk.

Before leaving the Makkah Mosque, in Great Lever, there was a wide range of food, tea and coffee, and ice cream on offer, which was all free.

Construction lecturer at Blackburn College, Sufi Qasim, who helped organise the event said: “We have all come together from so many different areas to celebrate our Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him.

“He was a prophet for everyone who came with a message of love, peace, equality, and diversity for men and women.”

Zaynab Akhtar was also celebrating inside the mosque with other women, where they were sat talking, reciting prayers and enjoying some homemade food.

