English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Qatar to ramp up Jordan food imports to meet demands

0
Qatar to ramp up Jordan food imports

SHAFAQNA-Qatar intends to increase its food imports from Jordan to meet a growing demand during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The demand for consumption in the Qatari local market is expected to increase at unprecedented rates in view of the anticipation of the entry of more than 1.5 million fans and visitors to the country,” Doha’s embassy to Amman said in a statement on Sunday.

Qatar already imports Jordanian foodstuffs, especially fruits and vegetables, contributing to the increase in bilateral trade.

During the first quarter of this year, Qatar and Jordan’s trade witnessed a 32% increase, reaching $41 million from $31 million over the same period last year.

The demand for Jordanian goods also increases in seasons where consumership rises, such as the month of Ramadan and Eid.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

World Cup 2022: Huge impact on Persian Gulf waters

Related posts

World Cup 2022: Huge impact on Persian Gulf waters

asadian

World Cup 2022: Museum of Islamic Art Reopens in Qatar

asadian

Will World Cup 2022 be best in history?

asadian

World Cup 2022: Fans do not need Covid-19 vaccine to enter Qatar

asadian

UN General Assembly: Qatar to welcome World Cup fans without discrimination

asadian

World Cup 2022: Saudi-Qatar land border to welcome 4,000 visitors per hour

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.