World Cup 2022: Qatar to ramp up Jordan food imports to meet demands

SHAFAQNA-Qatar intends to increase its food imports from Jordan to meet a growing demand during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The demand for consumption in the Qatari local market is expected to increase at unprecedented rates in view of the anticipation of the entry of more than 1.5 million fans and visitors to the country,” Doha’s embassy to Amman said in a statement on Sunday.

Qatar already imports Jordanian foodstuffs, especially fruits and vegetables, contributing to the increase in bilateral trade.

During the first quarter of this year, Qatar and Jordan’s trade witnessed a 32% increase, reaching $41 million from $31 million over the same period last year.

The demand for Jordanian goods also increases in seasons where consumership rises, such as the month of Ramadan and Eid.

Source: dohanews

