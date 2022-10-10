English
Some world leaders react as missiles strike across Ukraine

World reacts

SHAFAQNA- Some world leaders and international organisations condemn deadly wave of missile strikes across the Ukraine.

Several people were killed in a wave of deadly Russian air attacks on the capital, Kyiv, on Monday (10 Oct 2022), with other cities also attacked. Ukrainian officials called on citizens nationwide to seek shelter amid the ongoing bombardment.

The death toll was not immediately clear. At least 11 people were killed in Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s emergency services. Other cities that were hit include Lviv, in the west, and Dnipro.

