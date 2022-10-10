EU’s Special Envoy asked for increased aid for Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- The European Union’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan in a series of tweets urged Russia, China and the OIC members to take significant steps to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, and to “follow the example of the UK, the US, the EU.” The EU special envoy recently paid a visit to Afghanistan.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference in Kabul, the EU’s Special Envoy said that the “Taliban should ensure that schools open throughout the country for boys and girls, young women and men to prepare the next generation of Afghanistan who can become the first Afghan generation in four decades not to experience insurgency or war.”

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com