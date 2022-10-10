Rights groups: Bahrain handing death sentences after ‘sham trials’

SHAFAQNA-In a joint report, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy allege torture and coercion were used to obtain confessions and call on the government to reinstate a moratorium on executions.

In a report titled, ‘The Court is Satisfied with the Confession’: Bahrain Death Sentences Follow Torture, Sham Trials, which was released on Monday, the rights groups claimed that the men were convicted based on confessions obtained through torture and coercion.

“The many human rights violations that underlie these death sentences reflect not a justice system but a pattern of injustice,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW, in a statement.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com