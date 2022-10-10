Final version of maritime agreement delivered to Lebanon & Israel

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon President Michel Aoun said that his country will receive the final version of the proposal to delineate maritime borders with Israel within the next few hours through American mediator Amos Hochstein.

The Lebanese presidency said in a statement that Amos Hochstein confirmed in a phone call that the review periods of the proposal have been completed and the considerations have been identified, and that he will send the final version of the draft within the next few hours.

Based on this statement, the Lebanese president stated that the Lebanese side will carefully review the final version of this proposal in order to prepare for a suitable decision.

Previously, Lebanon’s presidency announced in a statement that Beirut’s considerations on the draft border demarcation agreement guarantee the country’s rights to oil and natural gas exploration.

Source: Shafaqna Persian