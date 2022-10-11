Forum-Asia calls for an end to systematic killings of Hazaras in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-Forum-Asia for Human Rights and Development has in a statement expressed concerns that the Hazaras are at serious risk of genocide in Afghanistan.

The rights group condemned the Taliban for its failure and unwillingness to protect ethno-religious minorities, and its repression and harassment of protestors and victims’ families.

Forum-Asia also urged the international community to Push to stop the systematic persecution of the Hazaras and other ethnic and religious groups in Afghanistan.

It called on all global states to facilitate the resettlement of members of the most vulnerable groups and those in urgent need of protection.

It called on the international community to abide by the principles of the Genocide Convention and under the United Nations doctrine of Responsibility to Protect, recognise the historical and systemic persecution of Hazaras that could constitute genocide.

Source : forum-asia.org

