International Shia News Agency

England: Muslims celebrate the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday in Peterborough

SHAFAQNA- Muslims marched through the streets of Peterborough of England, to celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The march is an annual event, which takes place the Sunday (09 Oct 2022) after the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) each year in the city to celebrate the occasion. The birthday of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is one of the most important dates in the Islamic calendar.

Around 2,000 people turned out for the annual Jaloos through the streets of the city from Faizan-e-Madina Mosque to Ghousia Masjid in Gladstone Street.

Food was served to everyone at the end of the march and religious scholars and speakers attended to speak of the Prophet (PBUH) and his teachings.

Source:  IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

