Lebanese Presidency: Final version of maritime agreement with Israel is satisfactory

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Presidency announced today (Tuesday 11 Oct 2022)) that the final version of the maritime border agreement with the Israeli regime is satisfactory for Lebanon and meets the country’s demands.

The Information Office of the Lebanese Presidency announced in a statement: “Lebanon President Michel Aoun received the revised final version that Amos Hockstein, the American mediator, presented to Elias Bou Saab, the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, to agree on the maritime borders of southern Lebanon.”

It is stated in this statement: “The final version is satisfactory for Lebanon and fulfills the demands of this country and protects Lebanon’s rights to its natural wealth.” In the said statement, this office stated that we hope the agreement on demarcating the maritime borders will be announced as soon as possible. Michel Aoun will conduct the necessary consultations regarding this national issue in order to introduce China to the official declaration of a unified and national position.

Source: Shafaqna Persian