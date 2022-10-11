UN concerned by continued exclusion of girls from school in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- As the International Day of the Girl Child is being celebrated around the world, UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter that he is “extremely concerned by the continued exclusion of girls from school in Afghanistan.”

“This is deeply damaging to girls themselves and to a country that desperately needs their energy and contributions,” Guterres said, calling on the Islamic Emirate to “let girls learn.”

Thousands of girls work as venders on the streets of Kabul due to poverty. Nazdana, a street vendor, said she is working as a vendor to make ends meet for her family of eight.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com