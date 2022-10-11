Why World Cup 2022 will be a win for entire Persian Gulf region?

SHAFAQNA- Even before World Cup 2022 ever to be held in Qatar on Nov. 20, the entire Persian Gulf region is counting on a massive boost to the air travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

An influx of 1.2 million visitors is expected to add $17 billion to the Qatari economy over the course of the eagerly awaited month-long tournament, when visitors pack into the nation’s hotels for the greatest sporting spectacle on earth.

However, there is one catch. Owing to Qatar’s small size, there is a limited amount of accommodation on offer — as few as 30,000 hotel rooms as of March this year — forcing fans to search elsewhere in the region. And the shortage is driving up hotel rates.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com