38 heatwaves accounted for deaths of more than 70000 people

SHAFAQNA-The UN, Red Cross says 38 heatwaves accounted for the deaths of more than 70,000 people worldwide from 2010 to 2019.

Heatwaves will become so extreme in parts of Africa and Asia within decades that human life there will be unsustainable, a new report by the United Nations and the Red Cross has warned.

That figure made up more than one-sixth of the more than 410,000 deaths from disasters linked to extreme climate and weather over the same span, the report added, citing previous calculations made by the Red Cross.

Scientists have repeatedly stressed the need to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), warning that crossing that threshold risks unleashing far more severe climate change effects on people, wildlife and ecosystems.

Source : aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com