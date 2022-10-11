English
International Shia News Agency

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebration held in Algeria

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the 11th gathering was held in the Algerian city of Adrar.

The Malik ibn Anas Quranic school holds the event, according to aps.dz website.

This year’s gathering was attended by scholars, thinkers, and university figures from different parts of the Arab country.

The theme of this edition was “Algeria’s religious and cultural ties with West Africa”.

Mohammad al-Mahdi Gheytawi, an instructor at the Malik ibn Anas Quranic school, said the themes has been chosen to honor those who have contributed to promoting relations between Algeria and West African countries.

The participants called for establishment of a TV station to broadcast programs on the Algeria-West Africa relations in different cultural, social and economic fields.

Other programs were also held in different parts of Algeria in recent days to celebrate the auspicious birthday of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Sunday, October 9, was the 12th day of the lunar Hijri month of Rabi al-Awwal, which, according to Sunni Muslims, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Shia Muslims worldwide celebrate the auspicious occasion on the 17th day of the month (which falls on Friday, October 14 this year).

Source:IQNA

 

