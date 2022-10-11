English
Saudi Arabia: Women no longer require male guardians to accompany Hajj, Umrah Pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- A mahram , usually a male guardian, is no longer required to accompany a woman o travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj or Umrah, according to the Saudi Arabian Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

Saudi law stipulates that a woman needs a Mahram (guardian) which could be her father, husband, blood brother and her biological son when performing Hajj.

With the new announcement on Monday, all eligible women can now travel to the Holy Land with or without male guardians for Hajj and lesser Hajj.

