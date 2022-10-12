Jordan: Number of tourists visited Petra increased by 153% [photos]

SHAFAQNA- The number of tourists visited Petra Development Regional Authority in September increased by 153 percent compared with the similar period in 2021.

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, 56,182 tourists including 41,468 foreign tourists visited Petra and the number of Jordanian and Arab tourists was 14,714 persons.

In August 2021, 22,171 visitors had visited Petra.

Tourism revenues in Jordan grew by 204.5 percent during the first seven months of 2022 compared with the similar period in 2021 and reached $2.87 billion.

Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Jordan had previously announced that from 2022 the country’s revenue will return to the previous situation and before the emergence of COVID-19.