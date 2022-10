SHAFAQNA- Special ceremony for birth celebration of Nabi Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadiq (AS) will be held on Saturday October 15th, 2022, at Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, USA.

The program includes speeches by Br. Ehsun Karimi, Dr. Mahdi Elahi and Hajj Abbas Alshafai.

Address: 22575 Ann Arbor Trail, Dearborn Heights

Phone Number: 313-3591221

The program starts at 6 pm. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

IHW

www.shafaqna.com