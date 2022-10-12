Aljazeera: What would UK’s Embassy move to Jerusalem mean for Palestine?

SHAFAQNA- Aljazeera reported that last week, the British prime minister declared that she is “a huge Zionist” and a “huge supporter of Israel” in a speech at an event held during the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham. Pro-Israel groups in the UK are already lobbying for the embassy’s move and the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews is endorsing it. Apparently, land in West Jerusalem has also been earmarked for the embassy move.

It is remarkable to see how Israeli leaders cosy up to bad, unpopular, or even fascist foreign leaders, hoping to strengthen Israel’s perceived standing on the global stage. Today, we see Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s fascination with his “good friend” Liz Truss, the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.

On the side-lines of the United Nations General Assembly session in September, Lapid thanked “his good” friend Truss for “positively considering moving the British Embassy to Jerusalem”.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com