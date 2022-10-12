English
UK funds Bahrain security services accused of torture

SHAFAQNA- The United Kingdom has funded Bahraini security services with millions, despite reports of human rights violations.

In a report by the Telegraph newspaper yesterday, it was revealed that a freedom of information act request confirmed that the UK has been continuing a controversial fund by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) which is aimed at promoting the rule of law and human rights in the Persian Gulf’s Arab region.

Through that fund, named the Gulf Strategy Fund (GSF), London has provided millions in taxpayer money to States like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the past five years in a £70 million package.

