Sweden Islamic Center to celebrate birthday of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- Celebration marking the birth anniversaries of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS), will be held at the Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Sweden. The program will be held on Thursday (13 Oct 2022) evening with the participation of Muslims and devotees of Ahlul-Bayt (AS). The center said it will begin after Maghrib and Isha prayers at 7 PM local time.

The program will begin with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and also include eulogy recitations, speech by Hojjatul-Islam Abbas Bahmanpour and a cultural contest.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) was born on the 17th day of the lunar calendar Month of Rabi-ul-Awwal in 570 CE. The date also marks the birth anniversary of Imam Sadiq (AS). It falls on Friday, October 14, this year. Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Sweden is an independent religious association founded by a group of Shia Muslims in 1997.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com