USA cancels meeting with Persian Gulf Arab allies

US cancels meeting with GCC

SHAFAQNA- The USA has reportedly cancelled a meeting with GCC that was scheduled to take place this month.

Steve Clemons, Founding Editor at Large at American news platform Semafor, tweeted on Tuesday (11 Oct 2022) that the meetings have been cancelled, citing contents of a letter it obtained. The letter was reportedly written by the USA’s Embassy to Riyadh.

“The Embassy of the United States of America presents its compliments to the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council Secretariat and hereby informs the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council that United States officials will not be able to participate in the planned meetings,” read the letter from 7 October, as quoted by Clemons.

Source: dohanews

