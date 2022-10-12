English
WHO’s Chief warns of ‘devastating’ long Covid situation

SHAFAQNA- The Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to launch “immediate” and “sustained” efforts to tackle the “very serious” crisis, Long Covid.

The world has never been in a better position to end the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is also “very clear” that many of those infected by the virus, which first emerged in China in late 2019, are still experiencing “prolonged suffering”, the WHO director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

Covid has killed almost 6.5 million people and infected more than 600 million. The WHO estimates that 10% to 20% of survivors have been left with mid- and long-term symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness and cognitive dysfunction. Women are more likely to suffer from the condition.

