Al-Arab: Iraq’s coordination framework manages to gather enough parliamentary votes to form a government

SHAFAQNA- Sources aware of the consultations to form the Iraqi government have revealed that the leaders of the coordination framework say in their private meetings that they have managed to collect enough parliamentary votes to form the government and elect the president, Al-Arab claimed.

The newspaper today (Wednesday) also wrote from its sources: The leaders of the coordination framework in their private meetings talk about the success in collecting enough votes so that they can form the coalition of the future government headed by Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani and also elect the president without the consent of Barzani and his party.

Al-Arab sources added: The coordination framework has managed to gain the trust of the Sunni factions and has succeeded in opening coordination channels with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan to support the government administration coalition in exchange for the renewal of Barham Salih’s presidency.

Al-Arab added: While the government administration coalition board has asked Barzani to give clear and explicit answers before the session of the Iraqi parliament on Thursday for the election of the president, he made the understanding in this regard conditional on supporting the candidate of this party for the presidency and its public announcement. But this has been accompanied by the opposition of the government administration coalition and has caused the meeting of this coalition and Barzani to end without results.

The post of presidency in Iraq is for Kurds, but the differences between the two main parties of Kurdistan have prevented them from agreeing on a candidate to hold this post.

Usually, a figure from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party takes this position, but the Kurdistan Democratic Party is trying to take over it, and it seems that Barham Salih from the Patriotic Union Party and Riber Ahmad from the Democratic Party have the best chance to take the post of presidency of Iraq.

