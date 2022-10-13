Amnesty International: At least 3 young Shias face imminent execution in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- At least three young men are in imminent danger of execution after the Saudi Court of Appeals’ verdict was confirmed in the months of June to October this year, Amnesty International announced.

On the World Day Against the Death Penalty, the organization called on the Saudi authorities to reduce the sentence following what it described as extremely unfair trials.

Amnesty International stated that the Special Criminal Court of Saudi Arabia and another court have confirmed the death sentence of three young men who are Shia on charges of participating in government demonstrations, funerals of those killed by security forces, or terrorist charges.

A human rights organization announced in August that despite the promises of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to reduce the death penalty, the number of people executed by Saudi Arabia in the first six months of 2022 is almost twice as many as those executed in 2021.

Source: Shafaqna Persian