British Parliament’s reaction to Shia Hazara Genocide protestors

SHAFAQNA- The voices of the protestors against the killing of Shia Hazaras in Afghanistan reached the British Parliament.

In a question-and-answer session, a member of the British Parliament asked the Prime Minister to try to end the killing of Hazaras.

Liz Truss called the situation in Afghanistan worrisome and asked the foreign minister of this country to meet with the representatives of the protesters.

Anthony Brown, a member of the British Parliament, said in a question-and-answer session with the Prime Minister on Wednesday that today outside the British Parliament, Hazaras from all over the UK gathered and asked for international support to stop the killing of Hazaras in Afghanistan.

Mr Anthony Brown asked Liz Truss to coordinate with ministers to meet the Hazaras representatives.

Mr. Brown also met with Khadija Zargar, a member of the Hazaras Council of Great Britain.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said in response to the comments of this member of the British Parliament: “What is happening in Afghanistan is deeply disturbing.”

Liz Truss further asked the British Foreign Secretary to meet with representatives of the protesters to investigate this issue.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Afghan citizens gathered in front of the British Prime Minister’s office carrying placards and demanded an end to the “genocide of the Hazaras” in Afghanistan.

After gathering in front of the Prime Minister’s office, these protesters marched towards the British Parliament.

Also, Paul Bristow, another member of the British Parliament, attended the gathering of protesting citizens and said that he will launch a campaign in the British Parliament to stop the killing of Hazaras.

