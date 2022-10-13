English
Iraq: Parliament elects Abdul Latif Rashid as new president

Parliament elects Abdul Latif Rashid

SHAFAQNA-Iraqi parliament has elected Kurdish politician Abdul Latif Rashid as new president, paving the way for the formation of a new government.

Rashid replaced fellow Iraqi Kurd Barham Saleh as head of state after the two-round vote in parliament on Thursday, winning more than 160 votes against 99 for Saleh, an assembly official said.

Shia politician Mohammed Shia al-Sudani was quickly named prime minister-designate, assuming the task of reconciling feuding Shia factions and forming a government after a year of deadlock. Al-Sudani replaces Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

In Iraq’s power-sharing system, the presidency is reserved for Kurdish groups to nominate while the premiership falls under Shia blocs. The speaker of parliament is a Sunni.

Source : aljazeera

