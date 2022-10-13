English
HRW: Continued ban on Afghan girl’s schooling ‘shameful’

SHAFAQNA-The associate director of the Women’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch said that Afghanistan is the only country on the planet kept from school because of gender.

It has been 389 days that girls have been banned from going to schools and it’s faced with lots of reactions of human rights organization.

“Today is the 389th day that girls in Afghanistan have been banned from attending secondary schools after the Taliban imposed this ban in September of 2021. This is absolutely a shameful situation which makes Afghanistan the only country on the planet which systematically denies girls access to education because of gender. This is going to have a devastating impact,” said Heather Barr, Associate director of the Women’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch.

