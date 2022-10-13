English
International Shia News Agency

NHS England: 7 million people awaiting hospital treatment

0
hospital treatment

SHAFAQNA-The number of people waiting for routine hospital treatment in England has reached 7 million, the National Health Service England said.

The figures as of the end of August show a rise of 3% from 6.8 million recorded at the end of this July.

The new record came as the country is struggling to deal with a backlog at hospitals caused by long lockdowns that delayed many hospital treatments in 2020 and 2021.

Health Secretary Therese Coffey recently said the NHS backlog will be cut by clearing thousands of people “who don’t need clinically to be in hospital” from hospital beds.

She said her priorities for improving the NHS will be based on her “ABCD” plan, unpacking the acronym as “ambulances, backlog, care, doctors and dentists,” but gave no further details of the plan.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Aljazeera: What would UK’s Embassy move to Jerusalem mean for Palestine?

asadian

England: Muslims celebrate the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday in Peterborough

asadian

England: Thousands raised for reconstruction of Masjid-e-Rizwan in Blackburn

asadian

UK: Islamophobia on the rise according to Muslim Scholar

asadian

UK: Muslims in Leicester celebrate birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

asadian

England: Vandalism of Bournemouth Islamic Centre leads to more security measures

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.