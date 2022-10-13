NHS England: 7 million people awaiting hospital treatment

SHAFAQNA-The number of people waiting for routine hospital treatment in England has reached 7 million, the National Health Service England said.

The figures as of the end of August show a rise of 3% from 6.8 million recorded at the end of this July.

The new record came as the country is struggling to deal with a backlog at hospitals caused by long lockdowns that delayed many hospital treatments in 2020 and 2021.

Health Secretary Therese Coffey recently said the NHS backlog will be cut by clearing thousands of people “who don’t need clinically to be in hospital” from hospital beds.

She said her priorities for improving the NHS will be based on her “ABCD” plan, unpacking the acronym as “ambulances, backlog, care, doctors and dentists,” but gave no further details of the plan.

