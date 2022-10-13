English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Russia’s Putin wishes Qatar every success in hosting tournament

SHAFAQNA- Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished Qatar every success in hosting the upcoming football World Cup and said that the 2018 hosts were sharing their experience in organising the tournament.

“The success that Russia had during the 2018 World Cup is a big help in preparing for the World Cup that we will be hosting,” Sheikh Tamim said. “We thank you for your cooperation in preparing for the upcoming tournament.”

Source : middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

