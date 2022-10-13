English
Lebanon: parliament adjourns presidential election session until Oct. 20

Lebanon's parliament adjourns presidential election

SHAFAQNA-A parliamentary session for the election of Lebanon’s next president was adjourned Thursday to next week.

Lebanon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri said the quorum was not met with only 71 parliamentarians attending the session out of the 128 members.

To win the first round of voting, two-thirds of lawmakers should be present after which a simple majority suffices.

President Michel Aoun’s six-year term ends on Oct. 31.

On Sept. 29, the parliament failed to elect new president in the first session held for electing a new president.

In Lebanon, the president is limited to a single six-year term.

Lebanese MPs have not yet agreed on a successor to Aoun, raising concerns of a political and institutional deadlock in Lebanon, which has been going through a deep economic crisis since 2019.

